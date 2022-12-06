WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many are calling it a home run for the city and fans now that the Wichita Wind Surge has been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

The Wichita Wind Surge CEO, Jordan Kobritz, said the team has leverage that will help the team.

“Doing more events, I think the price overall is fine,” said Wichita Wind Surge Fan Kyree Givens.

Many are excited about the new owners of the Wind Surge.

“They will be able to do something in Wichita that we have struggled to do,” said Wichita Wind Surge CEO Jordan Kobritz.

That includes bringing more events to the ballpark, such as concerts, Wichita State University (WSU) baseball, and high school football, which were promised by the current owners, Wichita Baseball LLC.

“The ownership group really preferred not to be owners of a baseball team in Wichita, Kansas,” said Kobritz.

After out-of-state and local inquiries, the group felt DBH would be the best catch for fans.

“Most of our fans won’t recognize any changes,” said Kobritz.

While staff will keep their jobs and the name will stay the same, some changes will be seen on the field.

The team could face new competition, such as the TikTok-famous Savannah Bananas, and fans might not have to spend as much to catch a game.

“The overall ticket price is going to be lower than it has been,” said Kobritz.

DBH isn’t buying everything. Wichita Riverfront Limited Partnership is still in control of some land around the stadium.

There are still plans to put up a 155-room hotel, office space, additional parking, and a walkway connecting the stadium and hotel.

“Our group is still committed to fulfilling the promises that were made to the city,” said Kobritz.

As for the new hotel and development, Kobritz said inflation, supply chain issues, and the economy have left the timeline up in the air, but they are hoping to start construction in 2023.

The official transaction with DBH is expected to be completed by the end of this year.