WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The only thing hotter than the 104 degrees first pitch temperature for Wednesday’s game was Pierson Ohl’s arm. He pitched one of the best performances this season at Riverfront Stadium and led the Wind Surge to a 4-0 victory over the Tulsa Drillers.

For the second game in a row, the Wind Surge was able to score first. In the bottom of the first, Brooks Lee stole second, which set up DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to hit an RBI single on a line drive to left field.

Wichita extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth. Patrick Winkel hit his sixth home run of the season on a solo shot that flew over the left field wall for a total distance of 373 feet.

Alerick Sourlarie hit his seventh home run of the season for the Wind Surge in the bottom of the fifth. The solo home run flew over the left field wall all the way to the walking path behind the berm and increased the Surge lead to three.

Lee put his mark on the game when he hit a sacrifice groundout that drove in a run for an RBI in the bottom of the seventh.

Ohl pitched a gem when he made his eighth start of the season for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched six-plus scoreless innings and only gave up three hits. He also struck out five batters and walked one more. He earned the win and improved his record to (3-3).

The starting pitcher for Tulsa was Orlando Ortiz-Mayr. He pitched five full innings where he gave up three runs off five hits. He struck out four batters and also walked one. He earned the loss, and his record falls to (1-3).

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (13-16, 41-56) and the Tulsa Drillers fall to (9-20, 50-48).