WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has added an outfielder after shortstop Kevin Merrell was called up to the Triple-A affiliate St. Paul Saints on May 6.

Kenny Taylor, who has been playing in High-A affiliate Cedar Rapids Kernels, was assigned to Wichita on Thursday. The center fielder is batting .155 with a .197 on-base percentage and .207 slugging percentage through 16 games.

Originally drafted to the New York Mets in 2019, Taylor was in the Seattle Mariners system in 2021, playing with three different teams, where he recorded four home runs, 39 RBI, and batted .277.

Taylor played college baseball at Duke, where he was a part of the winningest senior class in school history, amassing 143 wins in four years. He helped the team to back-to-back Super Regional appearances and is tied for ninth all-time in school history for hits in a single season.

The Wichita Wind Surge is scheduled to play the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale, Arkansas, tonight at 7:05 p.m.