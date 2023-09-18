WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge managed to battle all the way back in the ball game after batting around and scoring four runs, but it proved to be too little too late. Midland won the ball game by a score of 6-4, and they won the series after winning four games to two.

The first runs of the ballgame came on a controversial call in the top of the second. RockHounds right fielder Cameron Masterman hit a towering fly ball down the left field line that, depending on your viewpoint, looked anywhere from ten feet foul to just foul. It was ruled a three-run home run. The call was not overturned, even after an umpire meeting and protests from Surge manager Ramon Borrego.

The RockHounds tacked on another run in the top of the third. Jonny Butler hit an RBI single on a line drive to center field.

The second home run of the ball game was hit by Midland in the top of the seventh. Max Muncy hit a solo home run that landed in the bullpen past the left field wall. The RockHounds added on another run in the inning when Butler hit his second RBI single of the day on a fly ball to left field.

The Wind Surge came alive in the bottom of the ninth. They were able to hit around sending a total of 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs. Alex Isola got things started with an RBI double. Rucker then followed him up with his own RBI double. Tanner Schobel and Ben Ross both had RBI singles. They threatened with runners on put they could not pull off the comeback.

Jordan Carr made his first start on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched three innings where he gave up four runs off four hits. He struck out one batter and walked another. He was credited with the loss, and his record fell to (1-1).

Midland starting pitcher Ryan Cusick pitched six scoreless innings where he only gave up three hits. He struck out six batters and walked none. He earned the win, and his record improved to (5-7).

The Wichita Wind Surge finished the 2023 regular season with a record of (36-33, 64-73), and the Midland RockHounds finished their season at (38-31, 70-68).