WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, Sept 27, for game two of the championship series against the Frisco RoughRiders. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m.

The Wind Surge fell short to the Frisco RoughRiders 11-3 on Sunday evening in game one of the Texas League Championship series as 11 hits and a grand slam powered the RoughRiders to a game one victory. Frisco leads the best of three series, 1-0.

Frisco struck first in the bottom of the first inning behind an RBI single from second baseman Justin Foscue to take an early 1-0 lead. Foscue finished two for five with three RBIs in the game.

The RoughRiders scored four more runs in the second inning as Jonathan Ornelas and Foscue each hit RBI singles to score three runs. Thomas Saggese followed with a double that allowed Foscue to score to stretch Frisco’s lead to 5-0 and force an early exit from Surge starter Kody Funderburk.

The Surge got on the board in the fourth inning behind a solo home run from Yunior Severino that cut the deficit to 5-1. Severino finished the game one for two with two RBIs and a walk.

The RoughRiders busted the game open in the sixth inning as Scott Kapers hit a grand slam for his second homer of the night and stretched the lead to 11-1.

Jair Camargo finished the game two for four with an RBI, including an RBI single in the eighth inning. Yunior Severino followed with a sacrifice fly to score another run and cut the deficit to 11-3.

The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, Sept 27, for game two of the championship series against the Frisco RoughRiders. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m.