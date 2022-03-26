WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge will open the season on Friday, April 8.

Bob Moullette, the director of the fan experience, says there are several new elements fans will be thrilled about. One of them is the team store. The Wichita Wind Surge has fully stocked up and will be selling new hats, sweaters, t-shirts, jerseys and more.

The organization is also hiring a new group of individuals called the “Surge Squad” whose goal is to help hype up the crowd during the season. The group will be made up of five people.

“They can get out in the Surge mobile, get into events, and it’s just a reminder, hey, we are here, we are fun. It’s going to be an energetic, entertaining event when you come out to the ballpark,” Moullette said.

Another aspect to be excited about is the food served at Riverfront Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy some new food options for the ballpark.

“Some of the items that we will be rolling out are foot-long hot dogs and foot-long brats, and that’s just kind of like you see someone walking around with one those with peppers and onions, and you say, ‘where did you get that kind of a thing?’ We will have those coming fresh off the grill,” said Jason Wilson, director of food and beverages.



They are also implementing more grab-and-go items this season to avoid the long lines so fans can watch the game the entire time.

For ticket information, you can visit the Wichita Wind Surge official website.



