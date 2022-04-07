WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfront Stadium will be serving up more than just peanuts and Cracker Jack during Wichita Wind Surge’s 2022 baseball season.

In a “New Food Alert” posted on Facebook, Wichita Wind Surge released five new food items.

The new food items include a jumbo pretzel with cheese, a Wichita Dog, loaded nachos, a foot-long hot dog and a rainbow snow cone, courtesy of Kona Ice.

Jumbo Pretzel w/ Cheese (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

Wichita Dog ~ All-beef hot dog, pulled pork, pinto beans, coleslaw, and BBQ sauce (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

Loaded Nacho ~ Tortilla chips, ground beef, pinto beans, nacho cheese, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

Footlong Hot Dog (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

Rainbow Snow Cone courtesy of Kona Ice (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

“The Wichita dog, that’s the dog that we’ve got crowned. You gotta try it out, it’s amazing,” said Bob Moulette, the director of fan experience with the Wichita Wind Surge. “If you’ve ever been on the Food Channel, you know Guy Fieri, you’re gonna have to eat it exactly like that. A really big bite if you don’t want it to spill all over the place.”

The Wichita Dog is an all-beef hot dog topped with pulled pork, pinto beans, coleslaw and BBQ sauce.

Also in the Facebook post, Wichita Wind Surge says, “Stay tuned to see more food updates for this season!”

In addition to the new food items, the Wichita Wind Surge is teaming up with FanFood App.

According to the Wichita Wind Surge, “FanFood is a mobile technology platform that provides in-venue food and beverage ordering on your mobile device. Fans will be able to browse the concessions menu, order and pay directly from their mobile devices at the ballpark. A text alert will notify the buyer that their order is ready for pickup.”

“We’re gonna have multiple grab-and-go stations,” said Moulette. “You’ll be able to skip the line for a lot of those things [concessions].”

The Wichita Wind Surge kicks off their season against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd.