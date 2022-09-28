WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge lost a heartbreaking game in the Texas League Championship on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to end their season.

While the team is preparing for the offseason now, the grounds crew at Riverfront Stadium is hard at work transforming the baseball field into what it will be used for over the coming weeks as Riverfront Stadium will host several high school football games.

“So this year, we only have seven days to go,” explained Riverfront Stadium Head Groundskeeper Ben Hartman. “So a week from Friday, we’ll have a football game. So, it’s really a time crunch. Just the preparation and getting everything ready to go and doing a lot of work in little time. Everybody looks at man hours, it’s pretty close to 40-50 man hours. It’s really going to be about three days.”

The first high school football game to be hosted at Riverfront Stadium will be The Holy War between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Friday, Oct. 7.

This won’t be the first time Riverfront Stadium has hosted a football game. Last November, Riverfront hosted Hutchinson Community College and Garden City Community College in a KJCCC matchup.