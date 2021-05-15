Sod Poodles blank Wichita Wind Surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After three straight wins, Wichita drops the fifth installment of the inaugural series at Riverfront Stadium, following an 8-0 the loss against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Saturday.

Starter Bryan Sammons struggled early, allowing a two-run home run from Luis Basabe in the second inning. He would settle in, however, and finish the night with five innings pitched, five strikeouts, two walks, and two earned runs. He marks the first Wind Surge starting pitcher to record a loss in franchise history.

Soddies pitcher Luis Frias, who made his Double-A debut today, held Wichita to only three hits and one walk in six innings of work. He struck out three, while holding the Surge to no runs. It would be a tough night for the Surge at the plate, as they were held to three hits and no runs for the first time all year.

Rob Whalen made his Wind Surge debut out of the bullpen, allowing a solo homer to his first batter, Dominic Miroglio. Whalen would finish with two innings, two earned runs, two strikeouts, and one walk. RHP Ryan Mason would come in for the eighth and ninth innings, allowing four total earned runs on four hits. The Wind Surge bullpen would allow at least one run in each inning of relief, marking their worst performance of the season.

The series sits at 3-2, with a win tomorrow clinching a second straight series victory for the Wind Surge.

NOTES:

The Surge lose their first game in franchise history while wearing their red uniforms. Wichita is tied for the best record in Double-A at 8-3 with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. This is the first time the Wind Surge have been shut out in franchise history. This matches the fewest amount of hits in a game for Wichita, tying May 12th’s 1-0 victory over the Soddies.

COMING UP:

Wichita and Amarillo will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon, with the first pitch at 1:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Cole Sands (0-0) against Amarillo’s LHP Tom Henry (0-0). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

The inaugural series at Riverfront Stadium ends on Sunday (1:05pm), with the Surge heading to Tulsa for the start of another six-game series on Tuesday.

(Wichita Wind Surge contributed information to this article.)