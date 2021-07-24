Surge bounce back against Travelers in 10 innings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge clinched the series against the Arkansas Travelers tonight with a 5-4 win in 10 innings. Wichita doubled up Arkansas in hits (12-6) to lead themselves to a game five victory.

The Surge continued the trend of jumping out first with an RBI single by Roy Morales in the top of the third. With runners on the corners, Morales picked up an RBI for the fourth time this series by pushing one through the right side and allowing Whitefield to trot home.

Wichita pushed three more runs across in the top of the fifth off the powerful bat of Jermaine Palacios. For the second time in as many games, Palacios homered to deep left field with two runners on to bring the Wind Surge advantage to 4-0. Palacios’ 12th long ball of the year moved him into a tie with Andrew Bechtold for the clubhouse lead.

The Travelers managed to score four runs off an RBI triple and three RBI singles to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. The game remained tied as the Surge and Travelers needed extra innings to determine a winner tonight.

Wichita scored first in the top of the 10th to take the lead back. D.J. Burt, the first batter of the inning, laid down a bunt to move Bechtold to third and set up Aaron Whitefield to plate the go-ahead run. Ryan Mason came out of the pen to close out the game for Wichita. Mason successfully picked up his fifth save opportunity as he recorded a strikeout and a groundout to strand the designated runner at second.

In his first start of the season, Adam Lau pitched a scoreless 3.1 innings. Lau allowed just one hit while striking out six Travelers. Jhonleider Salinas was the first call to the bullpen and threw 2.0 innings of relief. Salinas allowed just one hit and struck out three. Zach Neff drew his sixth win of the year with three innings of one run baseball and striking out four batters.

NOTES: The Wind Surge tied their team record for most stolen bases in a game with 6 tonight (6/22 @ Midland). Aaron Whitefield had 3 of those 6 stolen bases tonight, tying him for the individual record for most stolen bases in a game (Mark Contreras, 6/1 vs. Arkansas). Wind Surge improve to 4-2 in extra-inning games this season.