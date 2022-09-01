SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge came back late to spoil Jack Flaherty’s rehab start after defeating the Springfield Cardinals, 5-4.

Wichita took the lead in the ninth behind a bases-loaded single from Edouard Julien that brought home Anthony Prato and Will Holland. The win is the first of the season for the Wind Surge when trailing after eight innings (1-40).

Both pitchers were dealing to start the game. Cody Laweryson for the Surge had five strikeouts, and Flaherty struck six Surge batters in the first three innings. Flaherty finished with nine strikeouts after going six and two-thirds innings.

Springfield broke the scoreless tie in the fifth inning after an RBI single from Irving Lopez. Laweryson was relieved by Bryan Sammons with the Cardinals leading 1-0.

Julio Rodriguez extended the Cardinals’ lead with a three-run home run in the sixth. Rodriguez finished the night 2-4 with three RBIs.

The Wind Surge brought the game within one in the seventh inning. Leobaldo Cabrera recorded his 26th RBI of the season on a single to right. Austin Martin followed it up with a two-run triple that scored Prato and Cabrera.

Alex Phillips recorded the win after pitching two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth inning.

Anthony Prato and Will Holland both walked to start the ninth inning. Martin reached on a fielding error to load the bases for the Surge. Julien recorded his 59th and 60thj RBIs that gave the Surge the late lead.

Casey Legumina recorded his first save of the season after striking out one batter in the ninth and retiring the Cardinals in order.

The Wind Surge recorded their 29th come-from-behind win to give them a five-game lead in Texas League North Division.