Wichita, Kan. (Wichita Wind Surge) — The Wind Surge were swept by the Tulsa Drillers on a Sunday afternoon doubleheader to snap their season high eight game win streak. The Surge remain in first place, leading Tulsa by one game.

Spencer Steer hit an RBI single that would go on to score two to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Chris Williams followed the next inning with an RBI Single that scored Matt Wallner to regain a 4-3 lead. Argenis Angulo came in relief for the Surge in the bottom of the seventh and gave up four runs on five hits and allowed Tulsa to win game one 7-4.

Casey Legumina made his Double-A debut on the mound for Wichita in game two and pitched two and one third innings and allowed three runs on two hits while recording six strikeouts.

Austin Martin homered in the fifth inning to shrink the Tulsa lead to 5-2. Martin finished the day going two for six. Michael Helman followed the next inning with a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 6-5. The Surge comeback fell short as Wichita was unable to capitalize in the bottom of the seventh losing 6-5.

Austin Martin (Courtesy: Wichita Wind Surge)

Notes: Austin Martin hit his first home run of the season…The Surge bullpen allowed the first run in 19 2/3 innings, Evan Sisk allowed his first run of the season… The Wichita pitching staff leads the league in ERA and second in strikeouts. The Surge stole six bases and increased season total to 45 to lead the Texas League.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will head to Northwest Arkansas for a six-game series against the Naturals. The series starts on Tuesday, May 10th at 11:05am. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.