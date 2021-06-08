Surge drop series opener in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge battled back and forth with the Tulsa Drillers, but Tulsa eventually took the lead from the Wind Surge and pulled away late to take game one of this six game set.

The scoring started off in the first inning with Ernie De La Trinidad’s first RBI of the game. Jermaine Palacios had worked himself over to third base after a two-out walk and back-to-back wild pitches. De La Trinidad singled to right field to bring Palacios home and put Wichita in front first. A solo home run for Tulsa in their half of the inning tied things back up.

Caleb Hamilton continued his hot hitting by leading off with a home run in the top of the second. Hamilton shot his third long ball in as many games on a line drive over the left field wall to put the Surge on top momentarily. Once again, the Drillers struck back with another solo home run in their half of the second to tie the game at 2.

Much like the first inning, Jermaine Palacios worked another four pitch walk in the top of the third inning. De La Trinidad brought Palacios across the plate in the next at-bat with a deep double to left center field, putting the Wind Surge ahead 3-2. The score remained unchanged for the next four innings until the Drillers ultimately took the lead with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and increased their lead to a five with a bases loaded three-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth, cementing Tulsa with a game one victory.

Josh Winder continued his strong season with another solid performance on the mound for the Surge. Winder finished with two runs on six hits and struck out nine Driller batters in five innings of work.

NOTES: Ernie De La Trinidad extended his hitting streak to six games. Jose Miranda’s nine game hit streak ended with no hits in four at bats. Wichita falls to 6-1 in Josh Winder starts.