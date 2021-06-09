Surge fall 1-0 in matinee

TULSA, Oklah. (KSNW) – Wichita and Tulsa were scoreless for 8.2 innings of play before the Drillers walked it off on an infield single, taking game two by a final score of 1-0.

Though the Surge were unable to score any runs this afternoon, Jose Miranda and Caleb Hamilton had solid days at the plate. Miranda and Hamilton both went 2-3 in their at-bats and drew a walk each.

Cole Sands pitched brilliant for the Surge. Sands worked 5.1 scoreless inning allowing only one hit and recording eight strikeouts. Jovani Moran was the first call out of the bullpen. Moran pitched 1.2 innings of relief and allowed just one hit while striking out two batters.

NOTES: Caleb Hamilton extends his hitting streak to seven games. Jovani Moran has not allowed a run in his last six relief appearances, a span of 10 and two thirds innings. The Surge have been shutout three times this season and fall to 8-5 in one run games.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three of the series against the Tulsa Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Tulsa tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from ONEOK Field. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic (0-0) against Tulsa’s RHP Michael Grove (0-2). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com