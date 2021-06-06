Surge fall flat in finale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Surge lose the extended homestand’s series finale to the Arkansas Travelers, 9-0. The Wind Surge win the series, taking four of six games.

Starter Chris Vallimont worked three innings, allowing four hits, four runs, and two walks. He allowed a pair of early inning homers, which saw the Surge down 3-0. Vallimont did strike out out six in the loss.

Zach Neff would come in out of relief, after spending a month on the Injured List. He worked one inning, allowing no runs or hits while striking out two. Jordan Milbrath, a recent call-up from the Development roster followed pitched two innings, allowing two runs on one hit, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Brandon Koch would follow; however, his night would be cut short in the eight with an injury. He would leave the game having pitched an inning and a third, allowing three hits, three runs, and one walk. Jovani Moran would finish off the day for the Wind Surge, going an inning and a third, allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, while striking out three.

NOTES: Jose Miranda extends his hitting streak to nine games. Ernie de la Trinidad extended his hitting streak to five games. Five stolen bases by the Travelers are the most allowed by the Wind Surge defense this season.

COMING UP: Wichita will travel to Tulsa next week, for the second time this year, to face the Tulsa Drillers in a six-game series. The Drillers, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, are currently second in the Double-A Central North Division behind the Wind Surge. The Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium from June 15th-20th to face the Springfield Cardinals, affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.