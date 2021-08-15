Surge hammer seven long balls in come from behind win

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge capped off the series against the Tulsa Drillers with a come-from-behind 14-8 victory over the Drillers. Wichita was down 6-0 and 8-3 early on but used a big 8th inning to split the series in Tulsa. After today’s victory, the Surge gained another game on second-place Tulsa and lead the division by four games.

The Surge got off to a rocky start as the Drillers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings of play thanks to a five-run second inning. Like last night, BJ Boyd jump-started the offense with his bat. After D.J. Burt and Chris Williams drew walks to lead off the third inning, Boyd slammed his 13th home run of the year with a no-doubt three-run bomb to right-center field. Just like that, Wichita cut the Tulsa lead in half.

The Drillers looked as though they had killed the Surge momentum with a two-run double by Justin Yurchak in the bottom half of the third to build their lead to 8-3. However, the Wind Surge scored four runs over the next two innings to trim the lead all the way down to one. Andrew Bechtold got himself out of a slump with a home run to left-center field that just grazed over the glove of Devin Mann. Bechtold’s 14th home run of the year cut the Tulsa lead in half once again. After Bechtold homered, D.J. Burt followed him with a double on a line drive to center field. Burt then stole third base and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Chris Williams for the second run of the inning. Leobaldo Cabrera trimmed the deficit down to one run with a solo shot to left field for his 4th home run of the year.

Down by six runs early on, Jermaine Palacios brought Wichita all the way back in a big way. Palacios’ 18th long ball of the year bounced off the left-field concourse and the Wind Surge had erased a six-run deficit. In the top of the eighth inning, the Wichita bats simply took over the game with three two-run home runs in the inning. Chris Williams put the Surge ahead with his third home run of the year, a two-run home run to left field. For the second straight game and the third time in this series, BJ Boyd hit his second home run of the afternoon on a deep shot to right-center field for his 14th of the season. Trey Cabbage capped off the inning with the third two-run homer in the inning. Cabbage’s 13th of the season traveled well over the right-field wall and pushed the game to a 14-8 Wichita advantage.

After three straight innings of scoring runs and what seemed to be a long afternoon for the Wichita pitching staff, the bullpen shut down the Drillers in the final five innings while the offense was working. Alex Phillips, Zach Neff, and Jordan Gore combined to keep Tulsa off the board to aid Wichita to a crazy 14-8 win.

Jordan Balazovic had a rough outing in his 14th start of the season. Balazovic only lasted 1.2 innings and allowed six unearned runs on six hits. Adam Lau was the first out of the bullpen and pitched 1.1 innings of relief. Lau allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two. Alex Phillips, Zach Neff, and Jordan Gore combined for five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. The three struck out four batters and led the way for Wichita to the finish line.

NOTES: BJ Boyd extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Wichita tied its season record for most home runs in a game with 7 home runs tonight (previous: 7, 8/11 @ Tulsa).

COMING UP: Wichita will travel to Springfield, Missouri for a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals starting Tuesday evening (8/17). First pitch for game one on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 pm. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (4-5, 5.29 ERA) in game one. The Surge and Cardinals last met back in mid-June for six games at Riverfront Stadium and split the series at three games each. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.