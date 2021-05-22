Surge punch out 15 Drillers in 5-1 win

Tulsa, OK (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge used three pitchers on Saturday to limit Tulsa to one run on three hits and the Surge defeated the Drillers 5-1 in front of 5,004 fans at ONEOK Field.  The Surge punched out 15 strikeouts, matching a season-high. 

Tulsa’s Jacob Amaya hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first to give the Drillers a 1-0 lead.  Wichita responded in the second with a Mark Contreras single and scored on a Jermaine Palacios RBI single.  

The Surge scored in the fourth with a two-out single from Aaron Whitefield to give Wichita a 2-1 advantage.  The Surge added three more runs in the sixth with RBI from Ernie De La Trinidad, Sherman Johnson and Jose Miranda.  

Wichita starter Chris Vallimont worked 4 2/3 innings in his debut and allowed one run, one hit ands struckout eight Drillers.  Calvin Faucher worked two and a third innings and earned the win.  Brandon Koch worked the final two innings. 

The Wind Surge improve to 10-7 and will remain a half game back of first place Arkansas Travelers.   

NOTES- The Wind Surge improve to 7-4 on the road, tied for the league lead in road wins.  Gilberto Celestino picked up a hit to extend his hitting streak to four games and Mark Contreras extended his to five games.    

COMING UP: The Wind Surge wrap up the road trip with game six against the Tulsa Drillers.  First pitch on Sunday at 1:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer against Tulsa’s Michael Grove.  RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com  

The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium after the upcoming road trip from May 25th-30th, hosting the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. 

