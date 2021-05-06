Surge rally comes up short, drops first game

Springfield, MO (KSNW) – The Wind Surge rally comes up short as the Springfield Cardinals defeat Wichita, 7-6, and the Surge drop their first game of the season.

Wichita trailed 1-0 in the seventh inning and when the offense for both teams erupted. The Wind Surge sent nine batters to the plate and scored five runs to take a 5-1 lead. Aaron Whitefield cleared the bases with a grand slam. Springfield returned the favor in the bottom of the inning scoring 5 runs to take a 6-5 lead.

Touch 'em all.



THE FIRST 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗠 IN WIND SURGE HISTORY, courtesy of #MNTwins prospect Aaron Whitefield⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/kzkXuqTlyv — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) May 7, 2021

Damek Tomscha dropped a single into right field to score Andrew Bechtold in the eighth inning to tie the game at six. The roller-coaster game went back and forth and the Cardinals grabbed the lead with a solo home run from Juan Yepez.

Roy Morales walked in the ninth and the Surge had runners at second and third after Whitfield doubled but Salvador Justo pitched around the jam to earn the save.

Jake Walsh pitched an inning to earn the win and Alex Phillips took the defeat for the Wind Surge.