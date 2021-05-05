Surge rally to defeat Springfield, improve to 2-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge took advantage of two errors and pair of wild pitches to earn a 5-4 come from behind win over the Cardinals. Wichita improves to 2-0 on the season.

Jose Miranda hammered the first home run in Wind Surge history in the third inning to give Wichita a 2-0 lead. Cardinals outfielder Chase Pinder hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning and to make it a one run lead. Wichita added a run in the fifth when Aaron Whitefield singled, advanced on an error, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

Springfield’s Irving Lopez hooked a three-run home run inside the foul pole to give the Cardinals 4-3 advantage in the fifth inning. The Surge rally back with a pair of runs in the seventh to take the lead. Damek Tomscha singled and Whitefield tripled to tie the game. Whitefield scored on a wild-pitch giving Wichita a 5-4 lead.

Zach Neff earned the win in relief pitching an inning and two thirds. Ryan Mason earned his first save, retiring the final four batters.

Surge added catcher Caleb Hamilton from Triple-A St Paul. Wind Surge pitchers have delivered 15 more strikeouts after dealing 14 in the opener.

COMING UP: Wichita will continue the season opening six game road-trip on Thursday in Springfield. Wichita will start RH Cole Sands against LH Connor Thomas at 7:05.

RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and windsurge.com