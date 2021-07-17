Surge rally to win fourth in a row

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge rally to take fifth installment of the Propeller Series over the Tulsa Drillers in an 8-7 victory Saturday night from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita trailed 7-1 in the seventh and scored seven unanswered to defeat Tulsa.

Starting pitcher Chris Vallimont knocked around by the Drillers early, allowing two runs on four hits. Vallimontfinished his day with three and a third innings, seven hits, three walks, and seven strikeouts. Jhonleider Salinas would come on in relief of Vallimont in the fourth, lasting three full innings allowing five hits, two runs, and two walks.

In the third, D.J. Burt singled, advance on a sacrifice fly, and score on a Brickhouse wild pitch. In the sixth, Andrew Bechtold doubled in Ernie de la Trinidad and BJ Boyd. Trey Cabbage singled him in on the very next pitch, cutting the Driller’s lead to 7-4.

Mitchell Osnowitz made his second career appearance for Wichita, going an inning and two-thirds, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout. Jordan Gore closed out the game for the bullpen, earning the win while pitching a two scoreless and hitless innings, with one strikeout.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Surge loaded the bases on walks with two outs for BJ Boyd ripped a single to right-center, scoring all three runs. Boyd also tacked on a pair of singles on the night, finishing 3-4 with three RBI, a stolen base.

After a Cabbage walk and Palacios sacrifice bunt, DJ Burt stepped to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third, hitting a pop fly high into the Wichita sky. The Tulsa first baseman could not adjust for the wind, dropping the pop up and propelling the Surge to victory.

NOTES: BJ Boyd extended his hitting streak to four games. Wichita has now won five walk-off games on the season. The Wind Surge are 7-0 when scoring eight runs this season. Four wins in a row (July 14-17) ties the franchise record for the longest winning streak. The Surge improved to 3-2 in extra inning games

COMING UP: The Surge will host the Tulsa Drillers for a Sunday matinee, tomorrow July 18th, with first pitch at approximately 1:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer, as Tulsa starts RHP Gerardo Carillo. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com