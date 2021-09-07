Surge snap losing skid with 3-1 home win Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Wind Surge opened up the final homestand with a 3-1 game one victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The duo of Sands and Funderburk combined to give up one unearned run and five hits on the night to limit the Naturals’ offense.

Neither side had much offensive power through the first two-thirds of the game. After six innings, both Wichita and Northwest Arkansas had one run and four hits. The Naturals scored first in the top of the first off a throwing error from Roy Morales. With runners on the corners, Morales was trying to catch Jeison Guzman stealing second. The throw just got by Jermaine Palacios covering the bag and Clay Dungan scored on the play.

The Wind Surge tied the game at one in the bottom of the third. D.J. Burt doubled on a line drive to left field for his seventh double of the year. After Whitefield grounded to first to move Burt to third, Austin Martin brought Burt home with a check-swing, soft ground ball to third base and Martin was able to beat out the throw to allow Burt to score on the play.

Wichita scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to break the tie and take the lead with six outs to go. The Wind Surge dealt all their damage this inning with two outs on the board. Recently activated off the injured list, Andrew Bechtold made his presence felt with a home run to the right field deck. Bechtold’s 17th of the year traveled at 99 miles per hour off his bat to put the Wind Surge in front. After Bechtold’s home run, D.J. Burt picked up his second double of the night with a line drive to the left field corner. Aaron Whitefield then switched places with Burt with another line drive to left field that barely got over the leaping third baseman’s head. Burt scored from second on the play and the Wind Surge built their lead to 3-1. Kody Funderburk finished off the job for Wichita by giving up no runs over the final three frames to solidify a game one victory.

Cole Sands had a solid start in his 16th start of the season. Sands went 6.0 innings and gave up one unearned run on four hits and recorded five swinging strikeouts on the night. Kody Funderburk earned the win after his 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. Funderburk only allowed one hit and struck out two on the night.

NOTES: Andrew Bechtold was activated off the injured list.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game two of the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals tomorrow evening (09/08). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer (6-7, 4.56 ERA) against Northwest Arkansas LHP Angel Zerpa (0-3, 7.20 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.