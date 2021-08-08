Surge walk it off, clinch series against Rockhounds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second time this homestand, the Wind Surge used their ninth-inning magic to walk off the Midland RockHounds in game five of the series. In an unusual way, the Surge clinched the series tonight and now sit in first place in the division by three games.

The Wind Surge picked their first runs on offense in the bottom of the second inning off one swing of the bat. With the wind pushing out to left, Caleb Hamilton used that to his advantage as he belted his 7th home run of the season into the home bullpen in left for a 2-0 early lead.

Devin Foyle cut the Surge lead in half with an RBI single in the third, but that was all the RockHounds could do for then. After being held quiet for most of the game after Hamilton’s home run, Jermaine Palacios broke the silence with a monster home run. Palacios turned on a 2-0 pitched and blasted a solo home run 460 feet to left field. Palacios’ team-leading 16th long ball of the year put Wichita ahead 3-1 for the moment.

In the next half-inning, the RockHounds scored two off an unfortunate error. With runners on second and third for most of the inning, Adam Lau seemed to get himself out of trouble with a fly ball to left field. Aaron Whitefield lost the ball in the lights, and both runs scored for Midland to tie the game at 3. In the ninth, the RockHounds scored off a solo home run to take the lead after trailing for 7 innings. After only four hits during the game, the Wind Surge used their ninth-inning magic to walk it off once again. Andrew Bechtold started the inning with a single to left to get things started. After Jermaine Palacios walked and Leobaldo Cabrera was intentionally walked, the bases were loaded for Caleb Hamilton to be the hero. Hamilton flew out to right field to at least tie the game with a sacrifice fly, but Ramon Borrego had other plans. Borrego decides to send Palacios from second and he swims around the throw home for the game-winning run. The Surge fought back after allowing Midland to take the lead in the ninth to walk it off for the second time this homestand.

Austin Schulfer had a quality start in his team-leading 17th start of the year. Schulfer lasted 5.0 innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out six. Evan Sisk pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Sisk gave up just two hits in his outing. Adam Lau picked up the win after 2.1 innings of relief.

NOTES: Sean Gilmartin was placed on the 7-day injured list. Wichita improves to 17-11 this season in one-run games.

COMING UP: Wichita will play the series finale against the Midland RockHounds tomorrow afternoon (8/7). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium. Wichita will start RHP Cole Sands (1-0, 2.91 ERA) against Midland’s RHP Matt Milburn (2-4, 8.57 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.