Surge win fifth in a row

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge closed out a 12-game road trip with an 11-7 win over Springfield, taking five of six games in the series. With the win, the Surge hold a 5 game lead in first place in the division and now hold the best record in the double-A Central league.

The Cardinals jumped out in front with two runs in their first plate appearances. Nick Plummer and Chandler Redmond both hit solo home runs to put Springfield ahead 2-0. The Wind Surge plated three runs in the third and three runs in the fifth to go ahead 6-2. In the top of the third, D.J. Burt led off the inning with a single. Burt then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Dalton Roach. Aaron Whitefield then brought Burt home in the next at-bat with a ground ball to right field. Whitefield then picked up his 27th stolen base and was pushed to third on an Austin Martin infield single. BJ Boyd picked up an RBI with a sacrifice fly to bring Whitefield home and tie the game at 2. Trey Cabbage then gave Wichita the lead with an RBI single to center field and driving in Martin from second.

The Wind Surge picked up another three-run inning in the fifth with one swing. With two outs in the inning, BJ Boyd started the rally with his 13th double of the year on a fly ball to center field. Roy Morales then continued the inning by reaching first on a fielding error by first baseman Chandler Redmond. The error proved to be costly for the Cardinals as Trey Cabbage swung on the first pitch he saw in the next at-bat and lifted it over the left-field wall for a three-run home run. Cabbage’s 14th homer of the season lifted Wichita to a 6-2 lead.

Springfield cut the Wichita lead down to one run by answering a three-run inning with one of their own. For the third half-inning in a row, another three runs crossed the plate, and the Surge went back on top 9-5. With Andrew Bechtold on first and D.J. Burt on second, Springfield’s catcher Nick Raposo recorded a passed ball that allowed Bechtold and Burt to advance a base. A Springfield mistake proved costly once again as Austin Martin brought both runners home with a shot to the right-center gap. BJ Boyd picked up his second RBI of the night with a single to left that allowed Martin to trot home from second.

The Cardinals brought the game close again with a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth to cut the lead down to just two runs. The Wind Surge responded with a two-run inning in the top of the ninth to push the lead back to four runs. Austin Martin struck out to lead off the ninth but was able to get on base after a wild pitch on the third strike. BJ Boyd followed up Martin with a single to right field. After another wild pitch moved Boyd to second and Martin to third, Trey Cabbage picked up his fifth and sixth RBI of the night with a rip to right field. Cabbage finished the night at the plate going 3-4 and recording 6 RBIs and 1 run scored.

Kody Funderburk pitched the ninth to close out the night for Wichita as they headed home with an 11-7 victory. Over the past two weeks, the Surge took three in Tulsa and five in Springfield for an 8-4 record on the trip.

Chris Vallimont went 5.0 innings in his 17th start of the year. Vallimont allowed five runs on five hits and recorded four strikeouts. Alex Phillips was the first call out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning while allowing just one hit. Kody Funderburk, recently activated from the injured list, pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Funderburk gave up just one hit and struck out two on the evening.

NOTES: Andrew Bechtold extended his hitting streak to nine games. D.J. Burt extended his hitting streak to five games. Trey Cabbage set a record for most RBIs in a game by a Wind Surge player with 6 on the night (previous: 5, Chris Williams 7/27 @ NW Arkansas, and BJ Boyd 8/15 @ Tulsa).

COMING UP: Wichita will return home to host the Tulsa Drillers for six games beginning Tuesday night (8/24) to conclude the Propeller Series. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm for game one. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer (4-7, 4.36 ERA) in game one Tuesday night. The Surge and Drillers split a six-game series just two weeks ago in Tulsa. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.