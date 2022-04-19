WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge rallied once again from at the plate to battle out a 6-4 victory in game one of a five game homestand against the Midland RockHounds.

Matt Canterino had an impressive start in the game where he struck out the side in the first inning. Michael Helman got things started for the Surge with a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

The Surge continued to threat in the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI single from Cole Sturgeon with the bases loaded to score two runs to extend the lead to 3-0.

Canterino’s night was short but impressive, pitching 3 scoreless innings and allowing zero hits and 6 strikeouts before being relieved by Kody Funderburk in the top of the 4th inning.

Funderburk saw early struggle as he gave up a two-run homer to RockHound second baseman Jeremy Eirman to cut the Wichita lead to 3-2 in the top of the 4th inning.

Wichita ended RockHound starter JT Ginn’s night early where they were able to score 3 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks.

An Andrew Bechtold single to left field was able to bring in Matt Wallner to score from second base to extend Wichita’s lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Zach Featherstone came in relief for Wichita in the top of the 7th where he found himself in early trouble giving up a two-run homer to Midland’s Max Schuemann to tie the game 4-4.

The Surge were able to retake the lead in the bottom of the 7th as Austin Martin scored on a fielder’s choice by Spencer Steer, followed by a Michael Helman sacrifice fly ball to allow Steer to score to give Wichita a 6-4 lead.

Austin Schulfer was efficient out of the bullpen closing out the final 2 innings of the game for the Surge and only allowing 2 hits on 3 strikeouts.

Notes: Leobaldo Cabrera made an amazing catch to rob Midland’s Jeremy Eierman of a home run in the 1st inning… Michael Helman hits his second HR of the season… Zach Featherstone gets his first win of the season out of the bullpen…Austin Schulfer gets his second save of the season

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will play their second matchup of the five-game series against the RockHounds on Wednesday (4/20). Simeon Woods-Richardson will take the mound for the Surge and Ryan Cusick will take the tilt for the RockHounds.