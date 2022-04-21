WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge played their first Thursday night game as their alternate identity name ‘Turbo Tubs’ and scored a season-high 15 runs in a 15-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds.

Chris Vallimont took the hill for Wichita for his third start of the early season where he found himself in an early jam, giving up one run in the first inning, but started to settle in where he pitched four innings and only allowed three hits and one run along with six strikeouts.

The Surge had an eventful first inning where Dennis Ortega stayed hot at the plate as he went three for five on the night including a two-run RBI single in the first to give Wichita a 2-1 lead. The Surge were able to score another run in the inning on a throwing error from Midland that allowed Spencer Steer to score to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Wind Surge had another big inning in the sixth, scoring six runs thanks to a Kevin Merrell home run and back-to-back RBI doubles from Spencer Steer and Dennis Ortega to take a commanding 12-1 lead.

Wichita had five players record multiple hits in the game coming from Martin, Ortega, Steer, Sturgeon, and Bechtold where they combined for 10 RBIs.

The Surge bullpen had another impressive night, pitching a combined five shutout innings with seven strikeouts and allowing only two hits.

Notes: Austin Martin extends his hit streak to five games and hits his fifth double of the season… Dennis Ortega records his second straight multi-hit game going three for five on the night… Kevin Merrell hits his second home run on the season with a solo shot in the 5th… Andrew Bechtold hits his second home run…Tyler Viza records his second win on the season out of the bullpen

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action on Friday (4/22) for their fourth game of the five-game homestand against the Midland RockHounds. Louie Varland will look to have another efficient start on the hill while the Surge will go up against Midland left-hander Ty Damron.