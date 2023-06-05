WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Tulsa Drillers scored a pair of 10th-inning runs and defeat Wichita 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.

Tulsa wins the series taking five of the six games. The Drillers have won 11 of their last 12 games, and Wichita has dropped six of its last seven.

Jorbit Vivas drilled a first-inning home run and added two more RBI, including the game-winner in the 10th inning for the Tulsa Drillers. Tulsa jumped out to an early 4-0 lead through the first five innings. The Surge rallied and scored three in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Will Holland and Yunior Severino each picking up RBI.

DaShawn Keirsey hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to tie the game at four.

The Drillers scored two in the 10th inning, and the Wind Surge scored one and left the bases load in the bottom of the tenth as the game ended.

Jordan Leasure earned the win, Ben Harris gets the save, and Andrew Cabezas takes the loss for Wichita.

First place Tulsa improved to the league-best 35-16 record, and Wichita drops to 21-29.