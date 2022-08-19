WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Tulsa Drillers snapped the Wind Surge’s six-game winning streak on Thursday night.

Nick Nastrini’s Double-A pitching debut led the Drillers to a 7-1 victory.

Brent Headrick made his third start on the mound for the Surge this season and pitched five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and tallied 10 strikeouts before being relieved in the sixth inning.

The Drillers broke the tie in the top of the fourth inning behind a home run from Andy Pages that gave Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Ismael Alcantara extended Tulsa’s lead to 4-0 on a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Nastrini earned the win on the mound in his debut for the Drillers and pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing only one run on one hit.

Aaron Sabato finished one for four with an RBI in the game, including a home run in the seventh inning that shrunk Tulsa’s lead to 4-1.

The Drillers added two insurance runs in the ninth inning as Kenneth Betancourt scored on a throwing error by Jair Camargo and Leonel Valera, followed with a run scored on a wild pitch that extended Tulsa’s lead to 7-1.

The Surge comeback fell short as Wichita scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth from a two-run RBI single from Cole Sturgeon that cut the deficit to 7-3.