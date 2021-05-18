Tulsa drills Wichita in series opener

TULSA, OK. – (KSNW) The Tulsa Drillers offense exploded in the third inning scoring eight runs on seven hits in a 12-3 come from behind win at Oneok Field in Tulsa.

The Wind Surge scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Jose Miranda and Mark Contreras each had RBI doubles in the inning.

Tulsa responded with the eight run third and then added two runs in the fourth and sixth inning. The Drillers Ryan Noda had two home runs and four RBI.

The Drillers won their fifth consecutive game and the Wind Surge dropped their third straight contest. The 12 runs allowed by Wind Surge is a season high and the eight runs in the third also is a season high.

Wind Surge starter Austin Schulfer took the loss and Tulsa reliever Justin Hagenman earned the win.

NOTES- Jermaine Palacios snapped an eleven game hit streak but did reach base on a pair of walks. The Surge added pitchers Chris Vallimont and Brandon Koch to the roster. Catcher Nick Garland was assigned to Class A Ft Myers.

COMING UP: The Wind Surge continue the road trip with game two against the Tulsa Drillers. First pitch on Wednesday at 12:05pm. Wichita will start Josh Winder. RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

The Wind Surge will return to Riverfront Stadium after the upcoming road trip from May 25th-30th, hosting the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.