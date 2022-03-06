WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Baseball season is just around the corner, and the Wichita Wind Surge is planning to introduce a new name and logo to its organization.
KSN’s Andrea Herrera went around town and asked people what they think the new name would be, based on a hat with the new logo.
Herrera said the first question she asked was what sports team would be sporting the new logo. She gave them options to pick from: soccer, football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.
The hat that has been seen around town does not match any of Wichita’s current team uniforms.
“I am going to say soccer,” said Leah Willhite, a Wichita resident. She guessed the name, “The Cow Tippers.”
Josh Morgan, another resident, also agreed that the name was the Cow Tippers, but said that the team was a baseball team.
“Honestly, I think that’s hockey,” Natanya Ordonez, another Wichita resident, said. “It’s hockey.”
While KSN cannot say the name just yet, tune into KSN News 3 on Wednesday, March 16.