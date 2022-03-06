WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Baseball season is just around the corner, and the Wichita Wind Surge is planning to introduce a new name and logo to its organization.

KSN’s Andrea Herrera went around town and asked people what they think the new name would be, based on a hat with the new logo.

What is this new Wind Surge logo?

Herrera said the first question she asked was what sports team would be sporting the new logo. She gave them options to pick from: soccer, football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.

The hat that has been seen around town does not match any of Wichita’s current team uniforms.

“I am going to say soccer,” said Leah Willhite, a Wichita resident. She guessed the name, “The Cow Tippers.”

Josh Morgan, another resident, also agreed that the name was the Cow Tippers, but said that the team was a baseball team.

“Honestly, I think that’s hockey,” Natanya Ordonez, another Wichita resident, said. “It’s hockey.”

While KSN cannot say the name just yet, tune into KSN News 3 on Wednesday, March 16.