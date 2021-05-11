Where can I park at Riverfront Stadium for the Wichita Wind Surge home opener? Helpful map provided

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium home of the Wind Surge will open tonight for the Wichita Wind Surge game. Now, many are asking, where is the best place to park?

The city of Wichita has that answer and has provided a map of more than 9,000 parking spaces near the stadium.

The event shuttle runs every 5-10 minutes, generally one hour before the event until one hour after the event.

The event shuttle provides free service to the stadium from multiple convenient public parking locations east of the Arkansas River.

(Courtesy: City of Wichita)

If you don’t plan to drive, Ubers and Lyfts may be hard to find.

Randall Wofford has been driving for five years. He said fewer drivers are in the area since April of last year after the pandemic had many leaving the job.

“A lot of drivers stopped driving for health reasons and other things,” said Wofford. “They’re not driving for a while and don’t plan on coming back until everything is over.”

Wofford said when the restrictions lifted for bars and restaurants, the demand for ride shares downtown increased exponentially, where drivers are fighting to get a ride. He said he expects it to be the same on Saturday. He said riders should expect a 30-minute wait.

His advice is to order a ride 20-30 minutes before you plan to leave, be prepared for your driver five minutes early, and make sure you don’t have them waiting more than five minutes because they can cancel your ride.

“Be patient and be thankful, because we’re going off of everything that we can off of the app and we at the same time want to make sure that riders get to their destination where they want to go, as quick as we can and move on, you know we’re doing the best we can with what we got,” said Wofford.

PARKING LOTS

With more than 9,000 parking spaces near the stadium and along the shuttle route, visitors can find ample parking for events. As roads may be congested, it is best to plan ahead when you drive. Identify where you plan to park and map your routes both to your parking location and the stadium. Parking lots and garages may have fees to park, especially during high-demand times. Limited on-street parking is available around the stadium.

SHUTTLE ACCESS AND CITY TRANSPORTATION

You can catch four convenient Wichita Transit bus routes to the stadium. The adult fare is $1.75 per ride. Be sure to check out the Wichita Transit website at wichitatransit.org for bus route information, including a map of routes and schedules.

UBER AND LYFT

Multiple ride-hailing companies including Uber and Lyft currently operate in Wichita and service the downtown area. The city is working to identify possible passenger loading zones.

BIKING AND SCOOTING

With the multiple mobility sharing systems, including two scooter systems and one bike-share system, the new Downtown Stadium is only a short ride away. Please note that scooters cannot be operated after 9 p.m. or dusk, whichever occurs earlier.