Wichita State’s Haase drafted by Detroit in MLB Draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University sophomore pitcher Aaron Haase was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft Tuesday.
A native of Amarillo, Texas, Haase was the 495th overall pick in the draft.
He becomes the first Shocker drafted under second season head coach Eric Wedge and the 195th Wichita State baseball player to be drafted since 1967.
Haase, a 5-foot-8 right-hander, had a stellar 2021 season on the mound for WSU, going 2-1 with a 1.78 ERA and an American Athletic Conference-best eight saves in 18 appearances. He allowed just five earned runs on 15 hits with 24 strikeouts and only two walks in 25 1/3 innings of work.
Haase garnered First Team All-Conference honors as a relief pitcher in The American and ranked 33rd on D1Baseball.com’s Top-100 pitchers from an analytical standpoint in 2021.
