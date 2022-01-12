Wichita Wind Surge announces 2022 game times

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced game times for the upcoming 2022 regular season.

The Surge will play a total of 69 regular-season games at Riverfront Stadium in 2022, kicking off the season with Opening Weekend against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, April 8-Sunday April 10. 

Tuesday-Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m., with Saturdays again starting at 6:05 p.m., and first pitch on Sundays at 1:05 p.m.. As exceptions to the 7:05 weekday start times, the Wind Surge will be hosting two-weekday matinee games in 2022 – Wednesday, April 20 and Wednesday, July 18 will both be 12:05 pm. starts.

The Wind Surge will also host an Independence Day game at Riverfront Stadium for the first time this season, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on Monday, July 4, against the Amarillo Sod Poodles. 

Season tickets, voucher packages, and group outings are all available now at windsurge.com, or by calling the Wind Surge box office at 316-221-8000.

Single-game ticket on-sale date will be announced in the coming weeks, with promotions announced in March.

