WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced game times for the upcoming 2023 regular season on Friday.

The Wind Surge will play a total of 69 regular season games at Riverfront Stadium in 2023, kicking off the season against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday, April 11. Weekday games begin at 7:05 p.m., with Saturday games starting at 6:05 p.m. and Sundays at 1:05 p.m. The first three Saturdays in April and May will begin at 2:05 p.m.

The Wind Surge will host two-weekday matinee games in 2023 – Wednesday, April 26 and Wednesday, July 26 – first pitch at 12:05 p.m. The Surge will celebrate Independence Day a day early at Riverfront Stadium on July 4 at 6:35 p.m. against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Season tickets, membership access plans, and group outings are all available now at windsurge.com, or by calling the Wind Surge box office at 316-221-8000.

Single game ticket on-sale date will be announced in the coming weeks, with promotions announced in March.

The complete schedule with game times can be viewed above.