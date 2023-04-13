WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 8-2 in game two of their season-opening homestand.

Wichita hit its first two homers of the season against the Naturals on Wednesday night.

The Surge scored three runs in the first, sending nine hitters to the plate. In the third, Alex Isola hit the Wind Surge’s first homer of the season on a line drive to left field. Brooks Lee hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

The Naturals added a run in the fifth on an RBI walk from Luca Tresh. Tyler Tolbert scored. Wichita responded after Yoyner Fajardo walked, scoring Pat Winkel.

After five, the Surge put up a 7-1 lead. Wichita added one more in the sixth on an RBI single from Will Holland scoring, DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

Northwest Arkansas scored a ninth-inning run. Lee went 1-3 at the plate, drove into two runs, and scored one. Rucker went 2-4 at the plate, drove in one run and scored a run.

Pitcher Blayne Enlow started on the hill, pitched four and two-thirds innings and struck out eight. He walked three and allowed four hits and one run. Tyler Beck pitched three scoreless innings and struck out five and walked two and earned the win.