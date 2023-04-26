WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge grabbed the lead in the fifth inning on a two-run homer from Yunior Severino.

The Surge scored seven in the seventh inning to break it open and beat the Springfield Cardinals 12-3 in game one of the series.

Adam Wainwright made the start for Springfield on a rehab assignment and pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits. He threw 74 pitches and 52 strikes.

Wichita and Springfield were tied 1-1 after the first. David Banuelos grounded out, scoring Brooks Lee in the second. The Surge led 2-1 until the third inning when the Cardinals hit two homers.

Yunior Severino hit a two-run homer to take back the lead. Springfield added one more in the sixth, but it was not enough. Wichita scored seven runs in the seventh. Severino homered again, and Will Holland also hit a three-run shot in the seventh.

Overall, Holland was 2-4 at the plate. He drove in three runs and scored two. Severino was 2-4 with two home runs and drove in four runs and scored two.

David Festa got the start on the hill for the Surge. Festa pitched a little over four and allowed three runs on seven hits. Jose Bravo came in after Festa and got the win. Bravo went two innings. He struck out four and allowed four hits. In total, Wichita used four pitchers.