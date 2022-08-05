SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSNW) – Anthony Prato’s RBI single in the tenth inning led the Wind Surge to a 4-3 victory in extra innings over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday night as Wichita won their ninth extra-inning game of the season.

The Missions scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on two wild pitches to tie the game 3-3 off Surge reliever Denny Bentley to send the game to extra innings.

Anthony Prato finished two for four with an RBI and a walk in the game, including the game-winning hit in the top of the tenth inning.

Louie Varland got the start on the mound for the Wind Surge and pitched six innings, allowing zero runs on six hits, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts as he earned a no-decision in the game.

Wind Surge newcomer Yunior Severino hit an RBI double in his first career at-bat for the Surge to score Andrew Bechtold to give Wichita a 1-0 lead. Yunior finished one for four with an RBI in the game.

Bechtold went two for two with an RBI and two walks in the game and hit a home run in the top of the fourth inning that extended the lead to 2-0.

Edouard Julien hit Wichita’s second homer of the night in the eighth inning and extended the Surge lead to 3-0.