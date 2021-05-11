Wichita Wind Surge: Behind the scenes at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita has watched the building of a new baseball stadium since its groundbreaking in February of 2019. Now that Riverfront Stadium is finished and is the home of Wichita Wind Surge, a lot of people are looking forward to watching Minor League Baseball in it.

KSN got a chance to tour the stadium before opening day.

We saw that the foul ball net goes from foul pole to foul pole. Tim Grubbs, the Wind Surge director of broadcasting, says that is what the customers want.

“The question always was, when people buy tickets, was, ‘I want to sit on the outside of the net.’ We went all the way down,” he said.

Wind Surge locker room entrance (KSN photo)

Wind Surge locker room (KSN photo)

Wind Surge locker room (KSN photo)

Wind Surge indoor batting cage (KSN photo)

Wind Surge tunnel to the field (KSN photo)

Emerging from the Wind Surge tunnel to the field (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

Riverfront Stadium (KSN photo)

You don’t have to worry about cramming into the seats. They were built for extra legroom and comfort.

On the second floor, there is a party area called the Coors Light Party Porch.

Going behind the scenes, the players will have more than enough space in the locker room to get ready for the games. There is also an indoor batting cage for warming up.