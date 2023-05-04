WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Anthony Prato hit a two-out single in the seventh inning to drive in two runs to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Wind Surge snap a four-game losing streak and even the series at one.

Aaron Rozek struck out two in five and two-thirds innings, allowed one run in his longest start for the Wind Surge. Tyler Beck worked two and a third inning of relief for his team-leading third win of the season.

Brooks Lee led Wichita with three hits in four and scored a run. Anthony Prato had a pair of hits with the key two-run single in the seventh inning.

The Naturals scored first on an RBI sac fly from Luca Tresh in the first inning. Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single for Wichita to tie the game in the second inning.

The Surge took the lead in the seventh after Prato singled. Northwest Arkansas threatened in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases. Jesion Guzman grounded into a game-ending double play on a great defensive play from Prato. It was a season high third double play of the game by Wichita.

Alex Scherff earned his second save, and the losing pitcher was Christian Chamberlain.