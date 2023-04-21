TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) – The Tulsa Drillers dominated the Wichita Wind Surge for the second consecutive game.

Jonny DeLuca led the bottom of the first off with a line-drive home run, and Tulsa went on to defeat Wichita 3-0 to lead the series two games to one.

Wichita loaded the bases in the second inning but failed to score. Tulsa added a run in the second when a Travis Adams wild pitch allowed Diego Cartaya to score from third. The game remained scoreless until Jorbit Vivas hit an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Travis Adams started and pitched four innings in the loss. He struck out four, walked two, allowed one home run and two runs and four hits. Seth Nordlin, Tyler Beck and Michael Boyle finished it out on the mound.

The winning pitcher was Tulsa’s Kyle Hurt, who pitched two innings in relief. He struck out five, walked two and only allowed one hit.

The Wind Surge managed two ninth-inning hits and sent the tying run to the plate, but Brayden Fisher worked the final two innings for the save.