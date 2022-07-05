WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 5-3 on Monday night behind 11 hits and two homers from Matt Wallner as the Surge took the series opener in front of 6,129 fans at Riverfront Stadium.

The Surge got on the board early as Matt Wallner hit a leadoff homer to tie the game 1-1. Chris Williams followed with a two-run home run that gave Wichita a 3-1 lead in the first inning. Wallner finished the night two for four with three RBIs.

Wichita scored two more runs behind a Matt Wallner two-run blast for his second homer of the night, giving the Surge a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Daniel Gossett got the start on the mound for the fourth time for Wichita, pitched five innings, allowed two runs on four hits, and tallied seven strikeouts to earn his first win of the season with the Surge.

Wallner hit his fourth multi-home run game for the Wind Surge.