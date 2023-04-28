WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Brooks Lee drilled a three-run base-clearing double in the eighth inning, and the Wichita Wind Surge had another come-from-behind victory over Springfield 12-11.

Springfield started off with a 2-0 lead in the first. Wichita scored four answered runs, giving them a 4-2 advantage.

After two big innings from the Cardinals, the Surge tied it up 7-7. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. crushed a three-run shot to left field. Keirsey led Wichita with four RBI in the game, and Jake Rucker drove home three.

Springfield scored a run in the eighth to grab the lead. Wichita answered, sending nine batters to the plate in the eighth, scoring five runs to take the lead.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the ninth but fell short of a comeback.

Osiris German earned his first win of the season for Wichita. He allowed three runs on three hits and struck out one. Edgar Escobar received the loss for Springfield.

Wichita leads the series 2-1.