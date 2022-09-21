WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge kicked off the 2022 divisional series with a dominant 17-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers. Four home runs and 14 hits powered Wichita to victory.

The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored five runs and batted around. Surge newcomer Brooks Lee hit an RBI single to score a run and give the Surge an early 1-0 lead. DaShawn Keirsey followed with a three-run homer to left to stretch Wichita’s lead to 4-0 and force an early exit for Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Frasso.

Jair Camargo went two for five with two RBIs in the game, including an RBI single in the second inning that extended Wichita’s lead to 5-0.

The Surge scored four more runs in the fifth inning as Keirsey Jr. tripled to score a run and Edouard Julien followed with a three-run homer to give Wichita a 12-1 lead.

Brent Headrick got the nod on the hill for the Surge and did not disappoint as he pitched five innings and allowed one run, six hits, and struck out eight before being relieved by Osiris German in the sixth inning.

Anthony Prato extended the lead to 17-1 with Wichita’s third three-run homer of the night.

The Wind Surge will resume action on Thursday, Sept. 22 as they will head to Tulsa for game two of the divisional series against the Drillers.