WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The first outing as the Turbo Tubs this season resulted in a 10-3 loss against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

The Wind Surge started out in the lead when Alex Isola scored on a wild pitch in the second inning.

The Naturals tied it 1-1 in the fifth. The Surge answered when Seth Gray hit his first homer of the season in the fifth. Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single, scoring Armani Smith to give Wichita a 3-1 lead.

The game broke wide open in the sixth after the Naturals scored seven runs. NW Arkansas sent 13 hitters to the plate, and the Naturals had seven singles. Pitcher Hunter McMahon allowed five runs and six hits in less than half an inning and took the defeat.

David Festa got the start on the hill. He struck out six and walked one in about a little over five innings. Festa allowed three runs and five hits.

The winning pitcher was Anthony Veneziano.

The Wind Surge lead the series two games to one and fall to 4-2 on the season.