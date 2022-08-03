WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge fell short to the San Antonio Missions 4-3 on Tuesday night as San Antonio’s three-run first inning ignited a series opening victory.

The Missions struck first as Thomas Milone hit a two-run RBI triple, and Juan Fernandez followed with an RBI double to score Milone to give San Antonio an early 3-0 lead in the first inning.

San Antonio added another run in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of an RBI single from Connor Hollis that scored Ripken Reyes and extended the Missions lead to 4-0.

Ernie Yake got the Wind Surge on the board as he grounded out to second base and allowed DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to score to cut the deficit to 4-1 in the third inning.

The Surge scored two runs in the top of the eighth as Chris Williams hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to score Edouard Julien. Cole Sturgeon followed the next at-bat with a fielder’s choice ground-out to score another run and shrink the Missions lead to 4-3.

Wichita’s bullpen pitched a combined four scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and one walk and added five strikeouts. Nolan Watson pitched six innings and earned the win for San Antonio. Casey Legumina took the loss.