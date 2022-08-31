SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge dropped the series opener in Springfield 7-6 as the Cardinals come from behind in the win.

The Springfield Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate in the seventh and scored six runs.

Alex Isola got his ninth home run of the season giving the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Yunior Severino got on base with a ground-rule double in the fourth inning. Anthony Prato followed it up with an RBI single to extend the lead to three for Wichita.

Daniel Gossett threw four no-hit scoreless innings to start the night. Gossett gave up his first hit in the fifth inning on a double from Errol Robinson. Cardinals’ left fielder, Matt Koperniak, later brought Robinson in on an RBI triple. Gossett was relieved by Steven Cruz after five innings with five walks and nine strikeouts.

Koperniak recorded his second RBI on the night in the seventh to get the Cardinals offense rolling. Springfield recorded five more runs and took the lead 7-3 headed to the eighth.

Steven Cruz recorded the loss tonight after giving up three runs on 1 and 1/3 innings pitched.

The Wind Surge made a late game push behind a solo shot from Jair Camargo and a two-run home run from Aaron Sabato. The two home runs were not enough, and the Surge fell short with a score of 7-6.

The first-place Wind Surge leads Springfield by four games with 17 to play in the regular season. The two teams meet five more times this week.