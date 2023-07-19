AMARILLO, Texas – The Wind Surge outhit the Sod Poodles 17 hits to nine but could not execute on their advantage as they went three for 18 with runners in scoring position. Amarillo took the first game of the six-game series 10-7.

The Wind Surge was the first on the board in Tuesday’s back-and-forth ball game. Alex Isola hit an RBI double down the third-base line in the top of the first.

Amarillo didn’t waste time in putting up some runs of their own. In the bottom of the second, Ivan Melendez hit a two-run home run to give the Sod Poodles the lead.

The lead swung back to Wichita in the top of the third. Brooks Lee hit an RBI single, and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. followed him up, hitting a two-run home run to put the Surge up by two.

As quickly as the Surge took the lead, they lost it right back in the bottom of the third. Seth Beer hit a two-RBI single to tie the game. Dyvision De Los Santos then hit a three-run home run for a Sod Poodle three-run advantage.

Will Holland took a few runs off the Amarillo lead in the top of the fourth when he crushed a ball out of the park for a two-run home run.

The Sod Poodles hit a pair of home runs in the bottom fourth and fifth innings. First, Neyfy Castillo hit a solo home run in the fourth, and then Ivan Melendez hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

The Surge cut the Sod Poodle lead to three in the top of the sixth. Yunior Severino hit a two-out RBI double on a line drive to center field.

Carlos Luna started on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched four full innings where he gave up eight runs off seven hits. He also struck out five batters and walked one. He was credited with the loss.

The starting pitcher for Amarillo was Dyni Olivero. He also pitched a full four innings. He gave up six runs off 11 hits, struck out three batters and walked another. Michel Otanez got the win for Amarillo.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (7-9, 35-49), and the Amarillo Sod Poodles improve to (11-5, 45-40).