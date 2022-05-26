CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge took an early lead but fell short to the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-3. The six-game series is now tied 1-1.

Matt Wallner hammered a three-run homer to right-center field in the first inning, giving the Surge an early lead.

Simeon Woods-Richardson kept the Hooks off the board for the first two innings. The Hooks sent eight batters to the plate in the third inning and scored four runs to take the lead. Shae Whitcomb delivered a two-out double to score a pair of runs. He pitched four innings, allowed six hits, and had six strikeouts in the defeat.

The Wind Surge offense had three first-inning hits and managed just one more for the remainder of the game. Four Hooks pitchers held the Surge offense and Chandler Casey earned the win and Devin Conn pitched the final two innings for the save.