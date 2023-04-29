WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Yunior Severino went four for six at the plate, scored two runs and hit his team-leading sixth home run while driving in four runs in a Wind Surge 16-10 loss to the Springfield Cardinals.

Springfield shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa recorded five RBIs, scored three runs, and went three for five at the plate for Springfield in the Cardinals’ come-from-behind win.

Wichita scored first with a solo home run from Patrick Winkel. Yoyner Fajardo hit an RBI single to give the Surge a 2-0 lead after two. Springfield tied it up 2-2 in the third.

Springfield scored four runs in the fourth, and Wichita added one to keep the game tied.

The Cardinals started to extend their momentum on offense sending nine batters to the plate and producing a six-run seventh inning.

The Surge added three more runs, including a two-run homer from Severino in the eighth. Despite the score, Wichita and Springfield both recorded 18 hits this afternoon.

The winning pitcher was Edgar Escobar for Springfield. The losing pitcher was Jose Bravo for Wichita.

NOTES – The 18 hits for the Wind Surge are a season-high. Brooks Lee has a hit in 17 of the 20 games he has started this season.

UPCOMING – The Wind Surge will play against the Springfield Cardinals in game six on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in their six-game series with Springfield. The Wind Surge will start RH Blayne Enlow against the Cardinals’ RH Connor Lunn.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, Promotion: Kids Day.