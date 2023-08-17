WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Travis Adams had his season’s best performance on the mound for the Wind Surge when he pitched six hitless innings and gave up only one run in the top of the seventh. The Wind Surge lineup took advantage of the great opportunity and hit multiple RBIs plus a home run to put them on top of the Cardinals in a 5-1 victory. The Wind Surge now lead the series two games to none.

Yoyner Fajardo swung at the first pitch he saw and hit a leadoff triple in the bottom of the first inning. Tanner Schobel then hit a deep fly ball to the warning track as a sacrifice fly to give the Surge an early one run lead.

The Wind Surge added a couple more runs to their lead in the bottom of the second. Willie Joe Garry Jr. ripped a line drive into right field for a two RBI double.

Alex Isola hit his 16th home run of the season in the bottom of the third. The solo home run flew over the left field wall and put the Surge up by four runs.

The Cardinals managed to get their first hit of the game in the top of the seventh. Thomas Saggese hit a solo home run over the left field wall to spoil the Wind Surge no hitter.

Patrick Winkel hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the Wind Surge an insurance run and put the Surge back up by four runs.

Travis Adams made his team-leading 20th start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched his longest outing of the season when he went six and two-thirds innings. He only gave up one run off two hits, struck out two batters and walked three more. He earned the win and improved his record to (3-8).

The starting pitcher for Springfield was Conner Lunn. He pitched six innings where he gave up four runs off six hits. He struck out six Surge batters and walked two more. He was credited with the loss, and his record falls to (4-6).

The Wichita Wind Surge improve to (21-20, 49-60) and the Springfield Cardinals fall to (20-21, 54-56). The Wind Surge is now in second place in the league and only a half-game behind Northwest Arkansas.