WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge kept their winning streak alive in the first game of a six-game stint against Arkansas. They have now won a season-high six in a row. First-place Arkansas had its seven-game win streak end.

Arkansas started the game with a two-run homer from Isiah Gilliam when he drove in Robbie Tenerowicz.

The Surge answered back in the bottom of the second. Alerick Soularie hit a line drive RBI out to right field that brought in David Banuelos.

The scoring did not stop for the Surge. They took the lead in the third inning as Alex Isola crushed a ball out into the berm in left field that drove in Will Holland. The score was now 3-2, but not for long.

A tough couple of throws and an error from third baseman Yunior Severino allowed the Travelers to steal the lead back. They secured two runs of their own in the top of the fifth, which brought the score to 3-4.

Half an inning later, in the bottom of the fifth, the Surge struck gold again. There was no hesitation in Brooks Lee as he rocketed a ball for a two-shot home run that brought in Will Holland. The lead was once again with the Wind Surge, 5-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Surge decided they wanted to put the game away. Jake Rucker hit a line drive for a double out into left field and drove in Brooks Lee for an RBI. The score of 6-4 would go on to be the final score as the Surge won.

The winning pitcher was Chad Donato in relief, and the losing pitcher was Kyle Tyler.